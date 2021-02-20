Chief secretary John Kijazi’s cause of death revealed

Dr. Ndumbaro said Ambassador Kijazi was appointed and promoted to the post of chief secretary and cabinet secretary on March 6, 2016, a position he served with great professionalism and integrity until his death.

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Tanga. The Permanent Secretary in the president's office, Dr. Laurean Ndumbaro, has today February 20 said the former Chief secretary , Ambassador John Kijazi, died of a heart attack.

Ambassador Kijazi passed away on February 17, in Dodoma at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital and is set to be buried today Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his ancestral home in Korogwe District, Tanga Region.

Speaking at the requiem mass, Dr Ndumbaro said Ambassador Kijazi fell ill and was taken to Mkapa Hospital for treatment where he died.

"Ambassador John Kijazi fell ill on February 1, 2021 and was admitted to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma where he was treated until his death on the night of February 17, 2021. The ambassador died of a heart attack at the age of 64," said Dr. Ndumbaro.

Dr. Ndumbaro said Ambassador Kijazi was appointed and promoted to the post of chief secretary and cabinet secretary on March 6, 2016, a position he served with great professionalism and integrity until his death.

"Ambassador Kijazi retired on November 14, 2016 but due to his professionalism, President John Magufuli extended his contract until his death. He is survived by a widow and three children who are David, Emmanuel and Richard, plus two grandchildren, ”said Dr Ndumbaro.

Advertisement

He said Ambassador Kijazi was appointed head of the University of Dodoma on August 21, 2020 and on December 17 he participated for the first time in the 11th graduation of the university.