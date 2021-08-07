Children are ineligible for Covid-19 jabs, says expert

By Ephrahim Bahemu More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine continue to be administered in the country, medical experts have mentioned groups of people, who are not supposed to receive the vaccine that is referred to as the key means of fighting against the killer disease.

The medical experts from the US Embassy mentioned the groups during a press meeting on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Children under 18 are not allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines because a study on the vaccines did not target that group.

“And if it happens anyone has awaken up while feeling unwell and has planned to get the vaccine, then they have to wait until they get healed,” advised Dr Arkan Ibwe, who deals with treatment services for the US volunteers.

He said the vaccine was very important for people who got sick for a long period, but they were first supposed to consult their doctors for good advice.

Dr Ibwe also mentioned people with allergies as they were not supposed to receive the vaccine until they consulted their doctors.

He also said pregnant women were first supposed to consult their doctors before receiving the vaccine while insisting that the latter were supposed to be among prioritised groups to receive the vaccine because they were at the high risk of getting infections and affected by the disease.

“Pregnant women were not involved much in this study on these vaccines, but a general guide does not discriminate against them.

“Nothing can prevent a pregnant woman from receiving the vaccine because the transformation of their bodies puts them in a group of getting severe Covid-19. So they deserve to get the vaccine, but before that they will have to consult their doctors,” said Dr Ibwe.

On knowing the best vaccine, Dr Eva Matiko, a social health specialist, said a good vaccine was that one that could quickly be available in the relevant area and which is safe for use to save human life including Covid-19, explaining that the aim was to surmount calamities.

“In a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) normally issues an emergency authorization for the use of medicine and certain medical devices and what is observed is quality and safety equipment,” said Dr Matiko.

Dr Emmanuel Tluway, who works with Usaid, said rich countries have invested heavily in trying to find the vaccine for the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 is different from other diseases in the sense that it attacks any person at any given time. That being the case, the rush for its solution has attracted many people. Rich individuals have injected a lot of their money but at the same time, a number of people came forward so they could play the roles through taking part in the trial phases of the vaccine development,” he said.

The US ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald Wright said vaccines are important part of the public health tool kit because they are safe and work.