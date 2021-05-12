China gives Tanzania Sh35.37 billion loan

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Chinese government has provided Sh35.37 billion loan to Tanzania for the implementation of various development projects agreed and approved by the two countries.

This was stated today May 12, 2021 by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Emmanuel Tutuba during the signing ceremony between his Ministry and the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke.

Tutuba said the agreement was for the implementation of the projects, saying they had initially suggested that the money be used for the expansion of the Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute (JKCI).

"Improving the infrastructure that will upgrade the National Institute of Transport (NIT) to a university, Rock conservation in the Ngorongoro Geopark area and other projects that have been agreed between the two governments," said Tutuba.

Tutuba told Ambassador Wang that the Chinese government has been assisting Tanzania in various sectors including the improvement of railway infrastructure, roads, health, energy, water, agriculture and industry as well as the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) System.

"The Chinese government's concessional loans for projects completed since 2010 has reached a tune of Sh4.15 trillion. We thank China for this cooperation which has allowed us to achieving our goals by focusing on development plans," said Tutuba.

For her part, Ambassador Wang said the support has been approved by the governments of China, adding that China considers Tanzania a good friend and ally.

"Since the introduction of diplomatic affairs 57 years ago China has been assisting Tanzania in various sectors including economic and social development including the Tazara railway project, Mkapa stadium," said Ambassador Wang.



