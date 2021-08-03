Citizens feel the pinch as prices of gas start soaring

A 15-kilogramme LPG cylinder is now sold as between Sh50,000 and Sh54,000, while the six-kilogramme cylinder is sold at between Sh21,000 and Sh23,000

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The price of some brands of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has gone up during the past two days, adding more pain to on Tanzanian consumers.

A survey by The Citizen has established that during the past two days some LPG brands have been selling the product at prices that are Sh2000 and Sh4000 more than they used to be as of the end of July.

In Kilimanjaro, a 15-kilogramme LPG cylinder is now fetching between Sh50,000 and Sh54,000, while the six-kil0gram one fetches between Sh21,000 and Sh23,000.

The Public Relation and Communications Manager for the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), Mr Titus Kaguo told The Citizen’s sister paper Mwananchi yesterday that authorities were keeping a close eye on what was going on with LPG prices.

He said the regulator had acquired information that it was only Oryx that had increased its prices on the ground that global prices had also gone up.

“So far, it is only Oryx that has written to us, requesting to raise prices on the ground that global prices have also risen… We are closely following up to see if there has indeed been a rise in global prices,” he said.

Advertisement

Oryx officials could be reached for comments yesterday, with phone calls and messages to some of the firm’s senior officials going unanswered until press time.

Dealers, interviewed by The Citizen, said yesterday that the price adjustments were in response to what they currently pay to access the product.

“It is true that prices have gone up whereby for a 15-kilogramme cylinder, we will now be charging Sh54,000 instead of the usual Sh52,000 while the 6-kilo one will cost 23,000 from Sh21,000. The 38-kilo cylinder will remain unchanged at Sh125,000,” said Deoglas Malamsha who sells Oryx LPG in Kilimanjaro.





An Arusha-based dealer, Mussa Mnyampaa, shared similar sentiments.

The LPG price adjustments come at a time when Tanzanians were already feeling the pinch of a rise in prices of petroleum products, necessitated by a rise in global prices and some local fees and levies.

It also comes at a time when Tanzanians were feeling the pinch of the new and unpopular mobile money transactions levy which was introduced through the Finance Act 2021.