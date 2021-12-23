Civic bodies rally for new constitution

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that are pro-new constitution have now come up with a new approach of rallying citizen support towards the agenda of reviving the process that had stalled for over five years now.

The group now seeks five million signatures in a countrywide petition starting yesterday.

They argued that they have been lebelled alongside some opposition political parties as being ‘noisy’ over the new Constitution agenda and mainly for own interests, and hence, they want to prove to those opposed to the restarting of the process that the matter has the support of majority of Tanzanians.

In the early days since ascending to power, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, among other things, said that public rallies by politicians, as well as the proposed new constitution agenda, would be revived - but only after the economy gets back to pre-Covid-19 growth momentum.

However, with regard to public rallies, President Hassan hinted at opening the doors recently when she was launching a meeting of the registrar of political parties and party leaders, but insisted that such activities must be carried out in accordance with existing laws.

The President went further to instruct the registrar of parties and the police to hold joint meetings with leaders of political parties to find ways for such meetings to be held without breaking the law.

However, the aspect of the new constitution has still not reached its turn, something which has prompted Tanzania Coalition on Debt and Development (TCDD) in collaboration with the Constitution Forum to demand that the constitutional process be one of the nation’s priorities.

Presenting their call as human rights stakeholders to the media yesterday, they said: “We are determined to collect the signatures of at least five million Tanzanians who are in support of the revival of the new ‘Katiba’ writing process and present the signatures to President Hassan early next year,” said Hebron Mwakagenda.

The conference organized by TCDD in collaboration with the Constitution Forum issued a statement signed by Hebron Mwakagenda, Dr Camillus Kasalla, Mr Prince Bagenda and Bubelwa Kaiza as representatives.

“We want the people to continue to pressure stakeholders, including the government, to return to the process of rewriting the Constitution of Tanzania. We need this project which started in the 1990s through the Judge Nyalali Commission and later the fourth phase government to be completed,” said Dr Kasalla.

Mr Kaiza said the new Katiba would help strengthen issues of protection and development of human rights in the country. “We want to show that most citizens are in suport of a new constitution, and our President must speed up the decision.”