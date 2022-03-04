Clerics plea over Mbowe's case challenged

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts reacted differently to please by cleric’s that authorities should end the case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe.

While someopined that the move would interfere with the independence of the Judiciary, others said the Head of State had powers to end the case.

The clerics presented their request before President Samia Suluhu Hassan during their meeting at State House during which they made several other requests.

Other issues that the religious leaders put forward included education, in which they proposed for a debate that would deliberate on a new system that would meet current needs in the sense of not producing an army of graduates who end up unemployed.

They also asked for tax exemptions on funds released as assistance from members and donors for the operations of non-commercial services including helping widows and orphans.

Before the current plea by clerics, some political leaders had called on President Hassan to drop Mr Mbowe’s case in order to set the foundation for political consensus and inclusive participation in building the country.

That is after the High Court’s Corruption and Economic Crimes Division found the four with a case to answer during a minor decision read on Friday, February 18, 2022.

But, speaking separately yesterday, political commentators differed on the cleric’s plea as the firebrand politician and three co-accused were expected to defend themselves today.

Speaking during a telephone interview, a political science lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm), Dr Richard Mbunda, said the plea was a trap.

“This is because there are three pillars of state executing different responsibilities. Once implemented the Court’s independence will be questionable,” he said.

According to him, the President’s decision to free Mr Mbowe would be viewed as infringing the independence of the Judiciary and therefore discourage some people over the Judiciary’s ability to dispense justice without interference.

“If the case is concluded and Mr Mbowe is found guilty, then the President can use her powers to pardon and set him free,” he said.

University of Iringa’s political scientist Stephen Kimondo said religious leaders have done their homework and satisfied themselves before submitting their request before the Head of State.

“These are highly respected people in society. They have been following the case before asking the President that wisdom should be applied to end the case. The President has the opportunity and powers to do so,” he said.

According to him, the President’s decision would put the country in a good image because branding a country to have terrorists wasn’t a good thing.

Video clips that went viral immediately after the meeting through the Ikulu twitter page showed Anglican Church of Tanzania Bishop Jackson Sosthenes submitting the request.

“I don’t want to interfere with the rule of law. Therefore, I would like to ask for the government’s wisdom to see how the matter could be dealt with in order to bring more health for broad interests of the nation. So, authorities should see how the matter can be concluded,” he said