Close to 300 people on oxygen machines as Tanzania records 408 new Covid-19 cases

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has recorded 408 new Covid-19 cases since the third wave of the viral disease broke out across the globe, Health Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima revealed.

The Health Minister made public the data when she visited Msalato market in Dodoma today July 10, 2021. Gwajima said while 408 people in Tanzania tested positive for Covid-19, 284 are on oxygen machines.

This latest information compounds Tanzania’s recent emboldened fight against Covid-19. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on numerous occasions reminded Tanzanians to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the third wave of the pandemic, on one instance citing some of the regions that have so far been hit by the deadly third wave.

During one of her stops in Morogoro region on her way from Dodoma on July 8, 2021, the Head of State expressed her dismay and shock upon seeing hundreds of maskless people.

Mentioning Tanzanian regions that have so far succumbed to the third wave of Covid-19 by recording a number of patients, she listed Kagera, Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and the administrative capital Dodoma.

She reiterated the need for everyone to be accountable during these trying times as the whole world is battling an unprecedented health crisis.