Coca-Cola commits to empowering 1000 women in 2022

Dar es Salaam. Soft drink manufacturers Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd, has committed to empowering 1000 women this year through education, employability and entrepreneurship programmes as part of its Mwanamke Shujaa campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The campaign, whose title translates to “A Brave Woman”, supports the theme of International Women’s Day this year, which is Break the Bias, by equipping women to take their rightful place as equals in the economy.

Under the pillar of education, Coca-Cola Kwanza will provide girls’ schools with desks to contribute to a conducive studying environment, giving the learners a start towards a fulfilling career. The company will donate 250 desksto government girls’ schools, providing comfortable seating for 500 students.

For its employability initiative, Coca-Cola Kwanza will include 100 woman graduates in its internship programme. The young women will receive hands-on skills training to make them workplace ready as part of the Mwanamke Shujaa Future Leaders Programme.

The company will also foster entrepreneurship among women by selecting a group of women involved in recycling and supporting them with resources such as plastic shredding machines and other equipment needed to expand their value chain.

Coca-Cola Kwanza director of public Affairs, communications and sustainability Mr. Salum Nassor said each decision the company makes is a chance for them to do the right thing.

“ In all our actions, we must be relentlessly self-aware of our role in the world and the impact we can have. Therefore, we must help care for the people and communities we depend on to succeed,” he said.

He added: One way through which we can support communities is by empowering women. Across local communities, we give back every year to help make them stronger and more prosperous. Because women are integral to our continent’s shared success, we seek to empower women both in the workplace and through community programmes. Whether donating money or our time, we take our responsibility to the communities we call home seriously.”

Unguu Sulay,Managing Director for Coca-Cola kwanza,said the Mwanamke shujaa campaign was aligned with the priority theme of the 65th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which aims to achieve:

“Women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

Coca-Cola KwanzaLtdhas been involved in various sustainability initiatives that empowerwomen,including the 5by20Coca-Cola global initiative to provide economic support to 5 million women to run their own businesses in developing countries by 2020.



