Concern as body of albino exhumed

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Tanzania Albinism Association (TAA) and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) have condemned exhumation of the body of a 5-year old albino, Heri Kijangwa, on October 24 this year.

The incident reportedly took place at Tanda Village in Lushoto District, Tanga Region where unknown people dug up the grave, cut off his right leg and took it away.

This is the second such incident this year. Between May 3 and 4, it was reported that the body of another five-year old albino child was found with both hands cut off in Nondo Village, Uyui District.

Speaking to journalists in the city, LHRC Executive Director Anna Henga said this was all most sad dening.

She said it was a violation of human rights and human dignity, according to the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and international human rights treaties.

“With great sadness, we strongly condemn these incidents. It is a fact that, fear, anxiety and doubt in people with albinism has begun to return.

“We urge the government and the police force to ensure that this case does not end at the level of investigation instead all the suspects should be brought to justice and severe punishment meted out.”

TAS Secretary Mussa Kabimba said in the past four years the incidents had ended and called on the government to put in place effective strategies to improve security and safety.

“We see the need for a concerted efforts and a comprehensive strategy to improve security and safety and to address these issues.

“Where the government is failing to address and investigate it may be the reason for these incidents to start again, ”said Mr Kabimba.

Programme oofficer from THRDC Perpetua Senkoro called on the government to make public the perpetrators of these incidents and take stern action against them.