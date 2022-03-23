Consider prepaid water metres, says Samia

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday ordered Water ministry to go for prepaid meter system accross the country to end water billing complaints from customers.

President Hassan issued the directive shortly after launching the Water App and Unified Billing System (UBS) as she graced the conclusion of the International Water Week 2022.

While the water app will enable citizens to follow up implementation and development of water projects in their respective areas, the UBS is intended to end challenges related to water billing.

The Head of State commended the Ministry of Water for embracing technological innovations, especially, those that provide citizens with the opportunity to hold dialogue with water authorities whenever there is disagreement.

“However, I will be happy if the prepaid meter system I saw during the exhibition would be taken up and extended to different parts because that would end the billing complaints,” she said.

She said despite the introduction of the UBS, still billing complaints by customers would remain, challenging the water authorities to do all in their powers to go for the prepaid meter technology.

Advertisement

In government’s efforts to end water woes in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said execution of the Kidunda Dam project in Morogoro was going to take effect.

Regardless of not knowing the source of funds, she directed the ministry to see how the Rufiji Water Project would also be executed to address the same challenge.

“Discussions with the funders of the 28 town water project has reduced the number of beneficiaries to 24 that will now be executed using internal funds,” she said when hinting on the long awaited project.

Regarding the Sh139 billion allocated from the Sh1.3 trillion Covid-19 soft loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Hassan said the money has implemented 128 water projects in rural areas and 46 others urban centres.

“The money has also procured four water exploration equipment and 25 other tools for construction of dams, a move that will protect our farming and prevent deaths of livestock from drought,” she said.

Welcoming the Head of State, Water minister Jumaa Aweso said 126 stalled projects out of 177 have been implemented and that billions of shillings have been saved from projects executed in different parts of the country.

“The introduction of Water App and UBS will play a significant role in ending challenges especially the billing complaints,” he said.

On behalf of water stakeholders, Mr Ngwisa Mpembe asked President Hassan to accept and endorse stakeholders’ resolution reached during the Dodoma meeting.

The resolution provides demands for timely payment to contractors, protecting water sources, denying contracts to irresponsible contractors and provision of surety to service providers securing working capital.

Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture, Livestock and Water chairperson Christine Ishengoma said currently 72.3 percent of water has been supplied to rural areas, while 86 percent have been taken to urban centres.

According to her, the achievement is slightly down from the 85 percent and 95 percent respective threshold.

“The committees recommends that the ministry’s budget for 2022/23 should be endorsed in order to ensure clean and safe water services is accessed to citizens by 2030,” she said.