Court drops Mbatia’s case over Ndugai’s resignation

By Pamela Chilongola More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court has on Friday, January 28, 2022 dropped a petition filed by NCCR-Mageuzi chairman James Mbatia challenging resignation procedures followed by Speaker Job Ndugai.

The court said all the necessary procedures including tendering resignation letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly was followed.

The decision was made by a team of three High Court judges under the leadership of Judge John Mgeta who said Mr Ndugai tendered his resignation letter according to Article 149 (1)(2) of the United Republic of Tanzania’s Constitution that provides procedures for the Speaker’s resignation.

He said the Parliament was an institution with responsibilities to fulfil daily activities under the clerk of the National Assembly.

"Article 149 (2) provides that resignation notice should be tendered to the Clerk of the National Assembly. But, if Mr Ndugai had such an intention and there were no parliamentary sessions going on at that time then to whom was he supposed to submit the letter?” he questioned.

He said Mr Ndugai tendered his resignation letter according to provisions and demands of the constitution, therefore paving way for the Clerk of the National Assembly to call for resumption of Parliament.

“I have come to realise that Mr Mbatia’s petition is baseless, therefore, it is dropped by the court. Following this decision, both sides involved in the case should bear their own costs,” said Judge Mgeta.

Earlier, a team of respondents led by principal state attorney, Mr Gabriel Malata submitted objections, demanding Mr Mbatia to submit an affidavit detailing how a person would be affected by the violation.

Judge Mgeta concurred with the submitted objections, saying Mr Mbatia was supposed to state whether there were no other means of addressing the matter apart from filing a constitutional case.

They were not supposed to file a constitutional case because not all violations of procedures and rights should be addressed through such avenues, according to Judge Mgeta.