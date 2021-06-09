Mohamed Enterprises loses Sh300 million claim in sugar case

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Commercial Division of the High Court has dismissed a suit in which the leading sugar importer, Mohamed Enterprises Limited (MeTL), was seeking payments of $129,363 (about Sh300 million) from ETG Commodities Limited for causing delays in clearance of imported sugar.

Judge Stephen Magoiga sided with ETG that invoices that MeTL presented for the claim were from a third party--A-One Products and Bottlers Limited--who was not party to the suit.

“I am not convinced with the content of the invoices and I beg to add that the claims of $56,213, $54,550 and $18,600 were not strictly proved,” said the judge.

He was satisfied that the sugar import agreement between MeTL and ETG did not allow the use of invoices and drafts from a third party.

The dispute arise from three different contract MeTL had entered with the largest importer and exporter of soft commodities in Sub Saharan Africa for the sale of sugar from India and Thailand.

In the first agreement, ETG agreed to sale MeTL 2,500 and 1,300 metric tons of sugar from Thailand and India respectively while in another agreement sealed in May 2015, ETG was to sale MeTL 1,040 metric tons of sugar from India.

It was an implied term of the contract that ETG, being a seller, would present original contractual documents on the arrival of the vessels carrying the shipment to facilitate clearance of the consignment.

MeTL brought three separate suits against ETG in 2017 and 2019 after accusing the company of delays in presenting the documents that would have made the offloading of sugar possible within reasonable period.

According to MeTL, the delay has caused them additional storage and warehouse charges.

ETG shrugged off the allegations, claiming that it presented all the documents for clearance within 14 days as agreed in the contract.

The company insisted terms and conditions of the contract were categorical that MeTL was to meet all costs, additional costs including those relating to clearance and storage.

But in a decision delivered last week, justice Magoiga said he was satisfied the delays were caused by MeTL which wanted ETG to accept terms.

“The late delivery, if any, was caused by the plaintiff (MeTL) who when given documents started creating pressure on the defendant (ETG) to accept new terms that were not in the original contract instead of presenting them for clearance,” said the judge.