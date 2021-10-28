Court orders journalist Musiba to pay Membe Sh6 billion

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court in Dar es Salaam has ordered journalist and self-styled activist Cyprian Musiba to pay former Foreign Affairs minister, Bernard Membe Sh6 billion in damages for defamation.

The diplomat sued Musiba in 2018 for Sh10.3 billion compensation after accusing the controversial journalist of disseminating false information that he said severely damaged his reputation.

Musiba is alleged to have published stories through his Tanzanite newspaper to suggest that Mr Membe had mounted underground moves to sabotage former President John Magufuli as he prepared to vie for 2020 presidency on the ruling party CCM's ticket.

Apart from Musiba, other defendants in the case were the Editor of the Tanzanite Newspaper owned by Musiba, and Tanzania Information and Media Consultant Ltd.

Lady Justice Joacquine De-Mello was satisfied in her decision that Mr Membe has proved defamation claims against him.

The court has also permanently barred Musiba from publishing false information against the former diplomat.

Musiba has also been ordered to pay costs of the suit.