Court orders Symbion Power to deposit $30 million over debts

Dar es Salaam. Symbion Power Tanzania Limited has been ordered to deposit in court $30 million (about Sh69 billion) pending determination of a lawsuit in which a local firm is suing the power generation firm over unsettled debts.

The Commercial Division of the High Court said recently it would, without option, issue adverse orders against Symbion directors if they fail to fulfil the order of the court.

Locus Debt Management Limited has sued Symbion over $30 million which the company claims Symbion owes it in unsettled debts for goods supplied and services provided to the firm.

While the case was still pending in the commercial court, Locus Debt Management Limited decided to file an application at the same court in which it sought an order for the arrest of Symbion directors – Paul David Hinks and Shailen Shashakant Salgaonkar – to explain why they should not deposit in court $30 million as a guarantee of their appearance in court.

The company had also asked the court to attach part of payment that Symbion was expecting from the government following a deed of settlement between Symbion and the government in May, 2021.

The debt management firm claims Symbion has failed to fulfil her obligations to pay the debts on the pretext that it was yet to be paid monies it was owed by the government of Tanzania.

It is understood that on May 21, 2021 Symbion entered into a deed of settlement with the government and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco). The debt management firm formed part of the settlement. In the settlement, Symbion agreed to settle it accounts with Locus Debt Management Limited immediately after being paid by the government money that was meant to help them settle debts with local creditors.

Locus Debt alleged in the application that Symbion was in August 2021 paid the first tranche by the government but for unknown reasons failed to settle its account with them.

“The second portion is about to be paid to the respondent (Symbion) anytime from now. The applicant (Locus) has approached this court contending that its business is being put in a frustrating path by the respondent, whose directors are all foreigners.

“The respondent’s directors are about to leave the country and, under that circumstance, and if it is to be allowed to happen, the applicant shall be delayed or denied access in the course of execution of any orders of this court,” argued Locus in its application.

A lawyer representing Locus, Mr Flordious Mutungi, contented that the respondent was once paid 50 percent of the money owed by the government which it was supposed to pay local creditors as per the deed of settlement with the government but never settled the debts.

Counsel for the power generating firm, Mr Emmanuel Makene, was not in support of arrest warrant against Symbion’s directors, saying the prayer was uncalled-for at that stage of the case.

Mr Makene told the court that his clients were fully committed to pay off its local creditors, and to show that commitment, the respondent was ready to do so instead of the order of arrest.

“I am inclined to grant the application but not in the manner the first prayer is couched since, as it might be seen in the submission by the respondent, the respondent is ready to furnish security any time as may be ordered by this court,” said Judge Deo Nangela in his recent ruling.