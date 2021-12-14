Court set to rule today on objections in Mbowe case

By James Magai More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Hearing of the economic sabotage case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others will continue today with the court expected to deliver a ruling regarding the objection made by one of the defendants.

The hearing, which will be at the High Court’s Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, will include Mbowe alongside Halfan Bwire Hassan, Adamu Hassan Kasekwa, alias Adamoo and Mohamed Abdillahi Lingwenya.

Today, the court is expected to issue a mini ruling on the statements recorded from the third co-accused Mohamed Abdillahi Lingwenya, which his lawyers, Fredrick Kihwelo and Dickson Matata objected.

While the prosecution alleges that the defendant provided the statements voluntarily on August 7, 2020 during questioning at the Dar es Salaam central police station, the defence lawyers objected that the defendant did not provide such statements as he had never been brought to the station.

Instead, the lawyers claim that the information was already prepared and was given to the defendant to sign while he was at Mbweni Police Station without being given the right to read it.

The also argued that he was threatened that if not signed, he would be tortured like he was treated in Moshi.

Advertisement

In the primary case, the three co-accused persons are combatants, popularly known as commandos, who had been relieved of their duties within the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) some years back and together with Mr Mbowe, both who are facing counts of financing terrorism and terrorism conspiracy.

They are accused of conspiring to attack several filling stations across the country and attempting to harm former Hai DC Lengai ole Sabaya.