Covid-19: Tanzania issues stricter rules for outbound travellers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Ministry of Health has issued stricter rules for outbound travelers in efforts to curb the rising Covid-19 cases compounded by the new Omicron variant.

In a public statement signed by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Prof Abel Makubi, the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test requirement targets travelers departing from Tanzania to the US, the United Arab Emirates, India, and some European destinations.

Travellers will have to undergo the test at the airport (Julius Nyerere International Airport and KIA) six hours before departure to the listed destinations.

Those on transit through Tanzania will also be required to do the six-hour rapid Covid-19 test at the airport before boarding their connecting flight.

Furthermore, the statement says all travelers are supposed to provide a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test, on top of having a valid vaccination certificate.

Earlier today, the United Arab Emirates announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Tanzania with effect from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30am.

The order also bars UAE citizens from travelling to Tanzania except for the country's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.