Craving continued backing in Covid-19 hit health systems

Dar es Salaam. The expression that goes: “Unity is strength” has clearly been demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is important to make it sustainable so it would support government’s efforts in strengthening health systems, according to experts.

They argue that although there has been a positive response to the pandemic from various external and domestic backers since March 2020, the trend of socially ignorant behaviour in matters of scientific protection calls for more stakeholder-solidarity in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is among the most pressing challenges to the health, well-being, and economic security of all people. We therefore must consistently work together to address this pandemic with urgency,” says USAID Health director Ananthy Thambinayagam.

The USAID experts, while highlighting the commitment of the United States to work collaboratively with the government of Tanzania, called on more stakeholders to continue supporting in strengthening the country’s health system resilience.

Government Chief Medical Officer Aifello Sichalwe notes that there is no need for stakeholders to retreat in the pursuit of health system strengthening even if Covid-19 cases keep on declining sharply, saying the disease will still remain and people continue to be hospitalised in need of care and treatment.

He also says that certain diseases are as unpredictable as the emergence of Covid-19, so strategies must be in place to protect people and be ready when such predicaments occur and that stakeholders are key in helping the government to achieve such a goal.

“We call upon more stakeholders to join hands in supporting the government in a mission to strengthen our health systems for both the changing Covid-19 waves and other diseases that are wreaking havoc globally,” he says in an interview.

Dr Schalwe was speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam shortly after receiving Covid-19 medical supplies for referral hospitals in four regions of Mwanza, Dodoma, Tanga and Arusha donated by Save the Children in partnership with USAID.

Through their project dubbed, Strengthening Covid-19 Case Management in Regional Referral Hospitals, Sh578.5 million has been spent on purchasing medical oxygen equipment as a way to prevent Covid-19 deaths in hospitals.

The items include 656 Oxygen cylinders, 20 handheld gas monitors, 184 Pulse oximeters, 100 Glucometers, 636 Gauge and Flowmeter with a Humidifier, and 208 Oxygen cylinder carts.

The equipment has since been distributed to Sekou Toure Regional Referral Hospital in Mwanza, Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital, Bombo Regional Referral Hospital in Tanga and Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital in Arusha.

Each hospital, they say, received 160 Oxygen Cylinders, 52 Oxygen Cylinder carts, five handheld gas monitors, 46 pulse Oximeters, 25 glucometers and 159 Gauge and flowmeters with humidifiers.

“Stakeholders should not back down because this is the area where we need more support for improvement of our health services at all times and not just during a crisis like Covid-19,” said Dr Sichalwe.

He says so far in the efforts to increase oxygen therapy, the government is installing 12 plants, which will be supplemented by seven of the first regions to reach a total of 19, adding that when the exercise is completed there will be 54 such plants in the country.

“We have also distributed 4,600 air treatment cylinders. Therefore, Save the Children’s backing is a compliment to the government’s efforts to sustain better services in our regional hospitals as well,” he notes.

He explains that such services will be of benefit not only to Covid-19 patients, but also to all critically ill patients who will need such medical care in hospitals.

Mr Victor Minja, the project’s coordinator from Save the Children says that they want to see a sustained reduction in mortality from suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases where most of the deaths have come about due to a lack of basic healthcare facilities, medical oxygen being the most glaring.

“To ensure quality Covid-19 case management for all patients is a standard practice across all the hospitals, we have developed an on the Job training package to further build the capacity of health care workers,” he reveals.

He says, "This will also increase the intensive capacity of health care workers and ensure effective use of the equipment, as well as protect health care workers as they treat the sick, supporting us all."





Ignorance still a concern

Providing medical supplies is one of the most important factors in strengthening the country’s health systems, but the biggest challenge that has pushed back the government’s anti-Covid-19 efforts is the presence of many society members who ignore advice from health professionals.

After the first Tanzanian was discovered to have Covid-19 in March 2020, Tanzania vigorously embarked on a process and strategies to combat the virus, unnecessary gatherings were banned and schools were closed for a number of months.

Various non-governmental organizations, the private sector, financial companies and academic institutions together provided anti-Covid-19 protection equipment in various hospitals among other contributions.

Despite this, a large percentage of Tanzanians seemed unconcerned with the situation even with the government and health stakeholders urging people to protect themselves, instead, to a majority, the use of traditional remedies carried the day.

Over time and especially during the tenure of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, major changes have taken place with the vaccine being the permanent solution to protecting Tanzanians against Covid-19 as emphasized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Head of State launched the vaccine on July 28, last year, becoming the first Tanzanian to receive the Johnson & Johnson Janssen jab in 1,005,400 doses from the United States of America with the support of various groups that had confirmed the vaccine to be safe.

However, currently an average of 457 Tanzanians are vaccinated every hour compared to the target average of 4,261 Tanzanians to be vaccinated every hour to achieve the government’s goals.

The figures reflected this February 9, in a Ministry of Health report with data ending February 6, this year, show that 2,117,387 Tanzanians had been vaccinated, equivalent to only 3.56 percent of the more than 55 million Tanzanians, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimates as of February 14 , 2022.

However, measures like social distancing, wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers and frequent washing of hands with soap and running water have for long been widely ignored by people who were initially made to believe that Covid-19 is just like normal flu.

In this regard, experts believe that stakeholders in partnership with the government can still support President Hassan’s commitment to protect Tanzanians from pandemics such as Covid-19 and ensure that all Tanzanians are safe before and after contracting such ailments.

“Let us together continue to educate our citizens about Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccine reduces hospitalizations and decreases mortality according to our internal ministry statistics. Therefore we urge the people to seize this opportunity in their areas…,” said Dr Sichelwa.

For Ms Thambinayagam, “ending the pandemic begins with vaccinations,” she says, stating that the United States has shared over five million vaccines with Tanzania.

“To date, USAID has invested a total of $27.5 million in Tanzania to support mitigating the impact of the pandemic. We have done this by partnering with the government of Tanzania to ensure greater access to Covid-19 vaccines. People should see these initiatives and get out to be vaccinated,” she notes