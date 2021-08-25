Criminal offenses have dropped by 12 percent, says IGP Sirro

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has said the security situation in the country has continued to improve with citing a drop in criminal offences.

Speaking on Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the opening of a workshop for Regional police commanders and officers in Dar es Salaam, he said statistics show that crime is on the decline.

He said in the period July 2020 to June 2021 the number of offenses reported to police stations was 49,508 compared to 56,397 offenses in the same period 2019/2020.

According to IGP Sirro, that is a decrease of 6859 offenses which is equivalent to 12 per cent.

Regarding road safety statistics, he said they were able to reduce the number of offenses by 31.2 percent.

However, the Chief of Police acknowledged the existence of crimes committed by immigrants from neighboring countries.

“We still have criminal incidents and there are issues with neighbouring country Mozambique but we are doing well and the operations are ongoing, we are also dealing with foreigners who enters in the country and do acts that violate our laws,” said IGP Sirro adding;

"There are many strategies in place to combat crime, including education, reducing overcrowding at police stations and prisons.”

The event was presided over by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, alongside the Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene and Heads of Defense and Security Forces.