Cybercrime officer testifies in Mbowe terrorism case

Dar es Salaam. Cybercrime specialist and Police Inspector Innocent Ndowo told the Court yesterday that Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe conducted electronic communication with a government insider starting January, 2020.

Mr Mbowe, along with three others, are facing six counts, including that of conspiracy to commit terrorism acts.

Mr Mbowe is facing a separate charge of financing terrorism acts.

They are accused of conspiring to blast several filling stations across the country and attempting to harm former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya.

They are accused of conducting meetings at Aishi Hotel in Kilimanjaro and in various other locations in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro where they conspired to commit the said offences on various dates between May 1 and August 5, 2020.

As the hearing continued at the Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court of Tanzania yesterday, Mr Ndowo who stood as the prosecution witness, told the Court that Mr Mbowe conducted several communications with Mr Denis Urio through Telegram and WhatsApp.

Mr Ndowo submitted that Mr Mbowe also made some financial transactions to Mr Urio.

Charged alongside Mr Mbowe are: Halfan Bwire Hassan, Mohamed Abdillahi Ling’wenya and Adam Kasekwa.

The three are ex-commandos who were relieved of their duties within the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) for various reasons including health conditions due to their service in the peace keeping missions.

Mr Ndowo told the Court yesterday that on August 13, 2020, he received four phone calls from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), directing him to probe the communications.

He told the Court that he was required to investigate all the communications done through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, short message services (sms), normal phone calls and financial transactions on devices of the accused.

He was also instructed to investigate the registration names of the phone devices that were used and also to look for any other information that would simplify the investigation process.

Mr Ndowo told the court yesterday that in the course of investigating the communications, he found out that Mr Mbowe was in constant communication with Mr Urio from January, 2020 and that the communications were done via sms, normal phone calls and through social media channels of WhatsApp and Telegram.

Mr Urio is a lieutenant of the TPDF, who the prosecution says, was the one who revealed that Mr Mbowe had approached him to help in finding ex-soldiers so that they would be used for security purposes for his party.

It is also charged that Lieutenant Urio was the one to received the money from Mr Mbowe so he could pass the same to the combatants as payment for carrying out the alleged terrorism acts.

The evidence, brought before the Court by Mr Ndowo yesterday, shows among other issues, how Mr Mbowe and Mr Urio planned to get the combatants.

It also shows the latter telling the former that he had already sourced two combatants and that he had also found more others in other regions.

The evidence also shows Lieutenant Urio as asking Mr Mbowe about the payments for the combatants and the latter expressing his assurance that there was no way he could fail to pay them.

The evidence also shows Lieutenant Urio as requesting for Sh500,000 from Mr Mbowe as ‘allowances’ for the combatants which the latter sent electronically.

Later, Lieutenant Urio cautioned Mr Mbowe against sending money to him directly and preferred that the money be sent via a mobile money agent or through a third party’s phone number and that he (Urio) would go to collect it from there.

Mr Mbowe concurred with the advice and the two later agreed to start using Telegram which they said was the most secure platform.

Lieutenant Urio informed Mr Mbowe that the hired combatants were on their way from Morogoro to Dar es Salaam. Mr Mbowe told Lieutenant Urio to tell the combatants to contact Mr Mbowe’s driver as soon as they reached Mlandizi so that he (the driver) could pick them from Ubungo.