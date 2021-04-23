Cyclone Jobo to hit Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorically Authority (TMA) has confirmed that tropical Cyclone ‘Jobo’ which is expected to make a land fall on Sunday 25 April, will hit the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

The authority has also said the tropical storm is expected to cause heavy rains, damages around the costal belt, Lindi, Mtwara, Lake Victoria, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.

TMA executive director Ms Agness Kijazi called on the public take precaution of the weather pattern..

"So far the cyclone Jobo is moving at a speed of 90KPH but as it approaches Tanzania it will get weaker but that does not mean that the regions are safe," she said

According to her, tropical Cyclone Jobo was mostly caused by climate change.

TMA says it will continuing monitoring the progress of ‘Jobo’ and other weather systems associated with it which may change the strength, speed and direction of the cyclone.

Ms Kijazi said, the authority will continue to update the public on the progress of the tropical cyclone “Jobo” and in turn, advises all users to make use of the advisory of strong wind and large waves.

In 2019 Cyclones Idai and Kenneth battered neighboring Mozambique on back-to-back months.

On average, tropical cyclones affect Mozambique once per decade, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, and only four have ever made landfall with category 3 equivalent or stronger winds since 1950.