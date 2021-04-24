Cyclone Jobo: Zanzibar temporarily suspends marine travel

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo that is expected to hit Tanzania’s coastal line on April 25.

In a statement released by the Minister of State in the Vice President’s office on April 24, 2021, the Government has put on hold all traveling activities whilst taking precautions as precautionary measures against Cyclone Jobo.

The rear tropical cyclone is set to hit Tanzania’s East Coast regions such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani, Mtwara and Zanzibar.

The suspension of travel on the Indian Ocean will remain in action until an official statement is released by the authorities.

According to The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA), Tropical Cyclone Jobo is expected to impact the country's weather systems causing heavy rains, strong winds blowing at the speed of 60 Kilometers in an hour and waves especially in the coastal belt.

The authority will also continue to update the public on the progress of the tropical cyclone “Jobo”

Advertisement



