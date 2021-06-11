Dakik, first Tanzanian woman to summit Everest, named Tourism Ambassador

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Arusha. Tanzania’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has on Friday June 11, named Rawan Dakik a Tourism Ambassador.

Ms Dakik, 20, is the first Tanzanian woman and youngest African to summit Mount Everest. She reached the mountain’s peak on May 22.

Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world at 8,848.86m above sea level.

Ms Dakik was named ambassador when she arrived at the Kilimanjaro International Airport from Nepal. She was received by Deputy Minister for Tourism Mary Masanja.

On that day apart from Rawan the other 22 climbers who made it alongside Rawan were from USA, Sweden, Nepal, South Africa, Canada and Japan.

On that day apart from Rawan the other 22 climbers who made it alongside Rawan were from USA, Sweden, Nepal, South Africa, Canada and Japan.

On March 20, 2021 she announced that she would be climbing Mountain Everest to support children living with Cancer.

“A few years ago if you’d ask me about climbing Everest, I would’ve probably told you that you're mad and I wouldn’t plan on going that extreme. Here I am today, packing and getting ready for my departure tomorrow,” said Rawan in an Instagram post.

She added: There was a lot of planning, training, organizing, a feel of mixed emotions, trip getting cancelled last year and a bunch of thoughts that can’t be put into words.