Dangote impressed by dramatic change in Tanzania's business environment

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Monday May 24, met Africa’s richest man and Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote at State House, Dar es Salaam

Speaking after the talks with President Samia, Dangote who has business interests across Africa including Tanzania called on other businessmen to invest in the country since the environment is conducive.

Mambo yamebadilika Tanzania, kila mmoja aje awekeze zaidi hapa Tanzania - Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mwekezaji. pic.twitter.com/yPyTcAriGd — Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) May 24, 2021

“The business environment has changed dramatically, things have opened up but wherever that I go I will be Tanzania’s ambassador and I will tell people to come and invest here,” he said.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote whose investment in Tanzania is worth $770 million USD (1.761 trillion shillings) with a huge investment in cement manufacturing said he intends to establish a fertilizer factory in the country.

Speaking on what they discussed with President Samia, Dangote said: I promised her that we shall continue investing in Tanzania to create jobs, wealth and prosperity for the people of Tanzania... I think she needs that support, we shall continue to invest in a large scale in Tanzania to support what she is doing, she can only do policies and we shall create the jobs,”

On her part, President Samia congratulated Dangote on the investment he has done in the country and she has assured him that the government will protect him and other investors.

President Samia has instructed Minister of Trade and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of Investment, Geoffrey Mwambe and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Hamad Masauni to make sure the challenges facing the Dangote industry are dealt with to make sure it continues with production as desired.