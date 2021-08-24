Dar archbishop orders vaccination of all clergymen

By Julius Maricha More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa'ichi, has directed that all priests be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He issued the directive on Tuesday, August 24 during the funeral mass for Father Paul Haule, who was the assistant parish priest at the St Peter’s Cathedral and director of Tumaini Media.

Archbishop Ruwai’chi said that during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, people prayed to God to provide a vaccine against the disease, which was and is still killing thousands of people globally daily.

“Let’s not wait for this illness to hit us. Let’s make good use of the opportunities God has given us to protect ourselves. I don’t know how many priests have been vaccinated, but today I’m directing that every priest be vaccinated because the virus doesn’t care whether one is important or not. It can hit anybody regardless of their status,” he said.

Archbishop Ruwai’chi said it is God’s will for people to be alive and well, and therefore everybody has the responsibility of taking care of that life.

“Those who support Josephat Gwajima’s allegations should be wary because the pandemic is rampant and does not choose who to attack.”

Bishop Gwajima is a preacher who has been relentlessly campaigning against Covid-19 vaccination in recent months.