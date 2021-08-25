Dar attack: Two policemen killed, attacker shot dead outside French Embassy

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two police officers have been killed during a mid day attack near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has confirmed.

An eye witness says the man arrived at Stanbic Bank headquarters and went straight to a police shed which had two policemen and shot them dead at point blank before taking their weapons.

ALSO READ: Mayhem in Dar es Salaam as police shoot down gun wielding assailant



"After taking the weapons he started shooting in the air forcing people close to the area who ran away for cover," said Salim Ally a resident of Kinondoni.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday August 25, IGP Sirro said they are following on the incident to establish the identity of the attacker and the motive.





Current situation outside the French Embassy in Tanzania



“As you can see in that circulating short video clips on social media but our police officers managed to shoot him down, he was holding an SMG,” he said.

However, Sirro was quick to connect the incident with insurgency in Northern Mozambique where a joint SADC forces is battling jihadists.

Advertisement

ALSO REA: Criminal offenses have dropped by 12 percent, says IGP Sirro



He said since Tanzania’s operatives are in Mozambique the jihadists could now be attacking the country in revenge.

The attack occurred in one of the most secure area of the city some meters away from the scene where 1998 bomb blast at the US Embassy took place.