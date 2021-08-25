Dar es Salaam parking fees now go digital

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, said yesterday that from September 1, parking fees in all roads managed by Tanzania Rural-Urban Road Agency (Tarura), will be paid via an online platform.

Speaking during the launch of the digital platform yesterday, Mr Makalla said the decision to go cashless was reached as a solution against unlawful hawkers of parking that has become a disturbance in the city.

“It has become a tendency that some people who are not working for neither Tarura nor city councils establish a system of collecting parking revenue from people fortheir own interests,” he said.

“Thus, there has been a loss of city revenues because all this money they are collecting ends up in their own pockets,” said Mr Makalla.

Head of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at Tarura, Stanley Mlula said the new digital platform will be managing all revenue collection processes at the authority.

He said:“The platform would allow the first installmentwhere an individual will be able to pay while at home, and our expectation is that in the future we will be able to connect it with the police so that we can identify people who are owed,”

Mr Mlula said, Tarura has now started with the police force on the system connection.