Dar es Salaam ranked best region in 2021 Standard Seven exams

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) on Saturday released the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PLSE) results naming Dar es Salaam the top region.

The results showed that Dar es Salaam led nationally by 96.54 percent.

The 2021 Standard Seven exam results were released yesterday in Dar es Salaam by Necta’s executive secretary Charles Msonde.

“Iringa follows as the second top region recording 91.01 percent, Mbeya (88.14 pc), Arusha (88.00 pc), Njombe (86.90 pc), Kilimanjaro (86.74 pc), Katavi (86.65 pc), Lindi (86.32 pc), Simiyu (85.52 pc) and Coast (84.91 pc),” he said.

According to the results, Lindi, Dodoma, and Mara are the three regions that have consistently increased pass marks in the last three consecutive years.

Necta also named top 10 schools with Lake Zone dominating the standings by recording eight schools among the best.

Lake Zone also recorded five students among the top 10 in the result with both from Twibhoki Primary School from Mara region.

The results show that more than 900, 000 pupils equivalent to 81.97 percent of pupils who sat for the exams have passed, with a pass rate increasing by 8.89 percent from 1.18 percent the previous year.