Dar home to most of the 7 million mental health cases in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. World Health Mental Day is being marked today across the globe as the City of Dar es Salaam takes the lead in having the highest number of people with mental health complications.

The head of the mental health and substance use division of the Health ministry, Dr Shadrack Makubi, said many people from upcountry to the city were the major cause to make Dar es Salaam have the high number of mental health sufferers. Dr Makubi revealed this on behalf of the head of the uncommunicable diseases division at the ministry.

He also said life hardships resulting from the hope by people migrating to the city to look for jobs only to find things were different was another factor, as such people would lose direction and indulge illicit drugs abuse.

The Word Health Organisation (WHO) statistics indicate that as of 2020 a million people were living with mental health complications while the majority of those at risk of falling victims were aged between 15 and 39.

Speaking Dodoma yesterday, Mirembe Psychiatric Hospital director Paul Lawala said the mental health complications were the major problem in the world.

He said the statistics showed three million people were facing the challenge of the mental health complications, needing psychological support and those most affected would need treatment.

He said Tanzania was facing the two major challenges of treating such people including a shortage of psychiatric hospitals and those healed were facing the challenge of not being accepted by society.

According to Dr Lawala, Dodoma’s 95-year-old Mirembe Hospital has 590 beds, but as of yesterday it had 400 mental health patients.

“The challenge that they face is when they are healed as society would hardly accept them in the streets and as a result they continue to be dogged by stress, leading them to continuously be perceived as mental health sufferers,” said Dr Lawala.

Depression is a mental health disease that affects people around the globe at the highest level as it is approximated that five percent of adults and 5.7 per cent of people aged over 60 suffer from the condition in the world.

Youth are mentioned as having been at the highest risk of falling victim because they are at their prime age of having many thoughts, facing life challenges, getting involved in relationships and starting to earn a living.

According to the 2017/2018 report of the WHO, 2,727 people out 100,000 in Tanzania were sufferers of mental health complications.

Tap Elderly Women’s Wisdom for Youth (TEWWY) director Rustika Tembele revealed this and urged society to love people who were seen to have been affected by mental health issues.

“We should not brand them names that make them fee bad like ‘satellite dish has swayed’, all this is part of unsuitable phrases that stigmatize them as it could make them get discouraged and kill themselves.

“There is a need of bringing love back and as well humanity in society, the system of living has considerably changed as some people don’t care about the problems faced by others. This is very dangerous,

“We need to have the hearts of listening to others and addressing their problems and if possible giving advice,” said Ms Tembele.

In marking the Day, the Tanzania Psychological Association (Tapa) says there is a need to rewrite the existing policies in the country in order to improve mental health, particularly in the area of vaccines.