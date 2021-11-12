Dar port impresses Ugandan traders

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Uganda transporters and traders have expressed their satisfication with the services provided by Tanzania in transportation of cargoes via Dar es Salaam port.

This was revealed recently when Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) director general Eric Hamissi led a delegation of officials from his office, the Tanzania Shipping Agency Corporation (Tasac), the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) and members of the private sector in a visit to Uganda.

The visit, among other things, aimed at ensuring that goods destined for Uganda passing via the Dar es Salaam Port were handled and transported smoothly.

During the visit, a representative of the Roofings Group, Mr Stewart Mwesigwa, told the Tanzania delegation that following their satisfaction, Tanzania should expect more cargo and business from Uganda traders.

“This is good for development of trade in the East African Community (EAC) and the region in general,” he said.

The head of Uganda Railway Corporation (URC), Mr Abubaker Ochaki, said Uganda has been receiving nine billion litres of fuel every month that passed through Dar es Salaam Port.

Related Tanzania leads East Africa in drawing American investments

Advertisement

“In the last four months, Uganda hasn’t faced fuel shortages - which shows how effective and efficient the central route is in transportation of cargoes to the country,” he said. Speaking during the visit, Mr Hamissi said Tanzania was ready to provide the necessary cooperation to ensure that the central transport corridor becomes the preferred avenue for the transportation of cargoes at low cost in the region.

“All stakeholders will cooperate to ensure that the challenges that existed in the past do not recur. Therefore, transportation and business stakeholders should use the route in order to see improvments we have made and decline in charges when their cargo pass the Dar es Salaam Port,” he said.

It takes four days to transport cargo from the Dar es Salaam Port by road and railway to Port Bell in Uganda.

The central corridor involves transportation of cargoes from the port of Dar es Salaam to Kampala in Uganda through the Lake Victoria port of Mwanza, and vice versa.

Recently, TPA marketing director Freddy Liundi told a meeting of stakeholders in Mwanza that the authority was planning to revive the Mwanza-Uganda route across Lake Victoria by the end of this year.

He said the route would be used for transporting cargoes in-transit brought to Mwanza by rail, before the freight is moved by waterway to Uganda.

According to him, an estimated 5,000 tonnes of cargoes will be transported monthly from Mwanza to Kampala through Port Bell - and, that, the first cargo will be ferried on trial this December.