Dar Regional Commissioner says killing of gunman was the best option

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla has said the commercial capital is safe after the Wednesday incident on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near the French Embassy.

Makalla who is also the Chairman of the Regional Defense and Security Committee said the police did a good job by shooting the gunman down because anything less would've exposed civilians to more danger.

“Dar es Salaam is safe, yesterday’s incident was controlled and I want to congratulate Tanzania Police Force for a good job, if the assailant killed four people and injured others, he could have harmed many more,” he said.

Makalla, however, acknowledged that had the gunman been apprehended he could have helped the police with information but he had two assault riffles and he was about to escape from the crime scene

“Yesterday’s scene shocked the nation, but it was controlled and I urge Dar residents to continue with their daily activities, our region is safe,” said Mr Makalla.

He added that defense and security forces are investigating the incident and an official report will be released as soon as investigations are complete.