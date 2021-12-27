Dar RPC orders interrogation of Bishop Mwingira

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam Special Zone has ordered the interrogation of the Ephata ministries Bishop Josephat Mwingira, within 24 hours.

The move comes after various allegations made by Mwingira against the government including conspiracy by government officials to assassinate him.

Addressing reporters on Monday December 27, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro said the allegations cannot be left unattended.

"We have arleady issued an arrest warrant for Mwingira for a thorough interrogation against his allegations. It will be according to the laws of the land," Muliro said.

Earlier today while addressing the media in Dar es Salaam, Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene ordered the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander to call and interrogate Ephata ministries Bishop Josephat Mwingira over various allegations raised.

The order followed recent reports circulating in social media platforms quoting Bishop Mwingira saying his life has been in danger, stating that he has escaped death on three occasions and his properties worth Sh10 billion have been destroyed.

The allegations are said to have been made by the Bishop during his Sunday December 26 church service. During the service in Dar es Salaam, he described the life he has had to endure during the fifth phase government.

Commenting on the matter, Simbachawene said Mwingira’s allegations are serious and should be investigated by the police.