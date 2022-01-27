Data shows why dodging Covid-19 jabs is a bad idea

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday that Covid-19 was still widespread in the country, revealing for the first time how the unvaccinated suffer the consequences.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that in every 100 patients admitted for Covid-19 in Tanzania, 95 were those who ignored vaccination.

Between September 2021 and January 23, 2022 a total of 3,147 Covid-19 patients were admitted at different hospitals across the country. Out of the number however, 2,990 patients had not been vaccinated.

“During that period conditions for 31 patients worsened and were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, 30 of those sent to ICU were unvaccinated,” she said. She said during the same period, a total of 76 people succumbed to the disease, but 73 of them had not been vaccinated.

She was speaking during a brief ceremony where the government received 800,000 Sinopharm doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China.

The new doses will be administered to 400,000 people, each receiving two doses.

This was the second batch of donation from China after the one of 576,558 doses that was received in November, last year, which was provided under the Covax facility.

“This donation brings the total number of vaccines doses supplied to Tanzania to 8,821,210. This number includes Jansen, Moderna and Pfizer. The doses are enough to vaccinate 5,082,380 people,” she said.

By January 25, this year, Ms Mwalimu said, only 1,922,019 people, which is equivalent to 3.33 percent of Tanzania’s population, had received the jabs.

Mwalimu said the government was working hard to ensure that it contained the spread of the Covid-19 in the country, noting however that the goal could only be realised through successful vaccination.

Experts say if at least 60 percent of the population gets vaccinated - and people observe other preventive measures against the pandemic - the country was likely to be free from Covid-19.

She said apart from extending awareness campaigns and collaborations from stakeholders such as private sector and religious leaders the government will also start to release weekly statistics to show a clear picture of the disease in the country.

For her part, Ambassador of China to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the donation of the 800,000 Covid-19 vaccination doses was significant to support the country to fight the pandemic and the spread of coronavirus.

“Due to the long good friendship from our forefathers of both countries, China is ready to provide more support to Tanzania in fighting the pandemic, as 80 percent of the population in China are fully vaccinated,” said Mingjian.