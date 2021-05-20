Dawasa changes meter reading dates in Dar es Salaam

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

The Dar es Salaam Water and Sewage Authority (Dawasa) has changed the days of meter readings and sending from the 20th to the 30th of every month because many clients rely on monthly payments to settle such utility bills.

Before the changes, bills were sent between 1st and 15th of every month with a number of customers complaining of the arrangement which caught them off guard on many occasions .

The authority has as a result launched an exercise of educating customers in Dar es Salaam City and Pwani regions on the recent changes to water meter readings and water bills.

Speaking yesterday at different times on the changes, some of the residents applauded the changes and said they have been timely and will bring productivity to the authority and the general public.

“We thank Dawasa for this change of meter readings at the end of the month, we customers have said a lot about bringing bills on different dates when our incomes are already depleted,” said Ramadhan Abdul, a resident of Kinondoni.

Ms Zakia Mrisho a resident of Sanze, Kisarawe district says the changes have greatly helped the people who depend on monthly earnings to manage their bills.

“For example, as public servants, our main income is the salary which is paid at the end of the month, as authority used to read bills and text messages at any time, it was not a good thing, we ended up arguing with them and sometimes threatening each other, “said Ms Zakia.

For her part, authority’s director of Business and Customer Service, Ms Rithamary Lwabulinda said the changes were made by the authority after conducting an in-depth and participatory research aimed at improving water and sanitation services.

“We often set aside time to talk to our customers, so this change is from the voices of our clients who have advised us on improving our services in order to reach more people,” said Ms Lwabulinda.



