Dawasa hit with of shortage of water supply in Dar es Salaam

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Water and Sewarage Authority (Dawasa) has said there will be a shortage of water for customers served by the Upper Ruvu and Wami River, due to power outages.

In a statement released by authority on March 1 this year, due to power outages the plants failed to produce water efficiently leading to water shortage.

"The reason for the shortage of water supply has been caused by stopping water production activities due to the problem of power outages at different times in the plants," read part of the statement.

Dawasa named the areas that will be affected including Msata, Lugoba, Msoga, Bwailingu, Ubena, Vigwaza, Gwata, Magindu, Kiwangwa, Fukayosi, Pela, Makurunge and Talawanda.

Other areas are Mlandizi, Ruvu Darajani, Vikurutu, Visiga, Misugusugu, Kongowe, Soga, Maili 35, Kwa Mfipa, Mwenda Polepole and Kwa Mathias.

Also Mkuza, Picha ya Ndege, Shirika la Elimu Kibaha, Pangani, Maili Moja, Kibaha, Kiluvya, Kibamba, Mbezi, Temboni, Kwa Msuguri, Saranga, Golani, Stop Over, Bonyokwa, Changanyikeni, Buguruni, Ubungo, Kisiwani, Msewe, Kilungule Tabata, Segerea, Kinyerezi , Mbagala, Temeke and Kwa Azizi Ally.

Already many parts of the city have began experiencing shortages for the better part of Tuesday, March 2.

However, the access is set to resume to normalcy once power outage stops.