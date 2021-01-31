Death of oil tanker driver in Mbeya controversy takes new turn

This follows an initial report from the Police Force, indicating that the deceased died of typhoid fever. However, the leadership of the Tanzania Association of Transporters (Tatoa) says the late Hussen died from a beating and failure of being taken to hospital on time

By Hawa Mathias More by this Author

Mbeya. The controversy over the mysterious death of oil tanker driver Abrahaman Hussein, 61, a resident of Temeke District in Dar es Salaam Region has taken a new turn.

This follows an initial report from the Police Force, indicating that the deceased died of typhoid fever. However, the leadership of the Tanzania Association of Transporters (Tatoa) says the late Hussen died from a beating and failure of being taken to hospital on time.

Speaking to The Citizen over the phone from the Tatoa head offices in Tunduma Town in Songwe Region, national chairman Abubakar Msangi said besides the deceased feeling unwell while travelling from Dar es Salaam to DR Congo, they were disputing his death to be associated with typhoid fever.

“My dear reporter, in principle the truth is always uncontestable. Health-wise, our brother was not feeling well and the truth remains. There is a conflicting report from the police, who claim that they took the deceased to hospital on the night of January 27, this year.

“And when we made a follow-up at Igawilo Health Centre, where he was taken, the physician on duty told us that they received Hussein at 3am while already dead. So, what is the truth about the incident when it clearly shows that the deceased died at a police sta- tion?” queried Mr Msangi.

Earlier, Acting Mbeya RPC Jerome Ngowe issued a statement to the Press yesterday, saying that the deceased, before his death, was suffering from typhoid fever.