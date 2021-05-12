Decentralized birth registration for under-five rolled out in Arusha and Manyara

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha and Manyara regions has on Tuesday May 11, launched the implementation of the decentralized birth registration system.

In the next two months, more than 600,000 under-five children, in the two regions, are expected to receive a birth certificate.

With this, the number of regions that have already introduced the new birth registration system reaches 20.

The launch, held at Arusha International Conference Centre, was attended by the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, among other guests.

The goal of the programme is to establish a system for registering all new births and register all under-five children in the two regions.

The programme makes birth registration more accessible to the community. Where before registration could only take place at the district headquarters, now registration points are established at health facilities, which provide reproductive and child health services, and at the community ward executive offices in line with the government policy of decentralization through devolution.

Declaring health facilities and ward executive offices registration points will enable parents in these two regions to easily access more than 800 registration points set up compared to 11 registration points at present.

Emmy Hudson, Acting Administrator General and Chief Executive Officer of the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), responsible for the programme, said the new decentralised system has significantly accelerated birth registration in Tanzania Mainland, after years of stagnation.

“The system makes it easier for children and their families to access the entitlement of a birth certificate. Now parents can receive birth certificates from the designated health facilities or through the ward executive offices. We are committed to ensuring that no child is left behind and, therefore, have taken extra steps focusing more on gender and equity to leave no one behind”.

She concluded by acknowledging the contribution of Unicef, the Government of Canada and Tigo for their support to the birth registration system in the country.

The programme also introduces a ‘one step, one visit’ process and adopts an innovative way of data collection.

The Government has waived fees for registration under this programme and the first copy of the certificate is given free of charge.

Through the use of SMS, data is instantly transferred and uploaded, facilitating a real-time tracking of progress.

The Government has been implementing this programme since 2013 in partnership with UNICEF, Tigo and funding from the Canadian Government.

The initiative is being rolled out in Arusha and Manyara joining Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Ruvuma, Morogoro, Pwani, Singida, Dodoma, Mara, Simiyu, Lindi, Mtwara, Geita, Shinyanga, Mbeya, Songwe, Mwanza, Iringa and Njombe which have already been covered and thereby reaching more than 5.4 million under-five children.

The new system has resulted in an overall increase of certification of under-fives in these regions from less than 10 per cent to more than 80 per cent. The system has also helped in improving the certification rate for Tanzania Mainland from less than 13 per cent to more than 60 per cent in over seven years.





Right from the inception of the design of the innovative birth registration system, UNICEF has been working closely with the Government in implementing it seamlessly one region at a time with the aim of covering the entire country.

UNICEF Representative in Tanzania, Shalini Bahuguna, said that birth registration will help children in the country to claim their rights and be protected.

"Every child has the right to an identity. A birth certificate is a vital record that documents the birth of a child. The right to be registered immediately after birth, to have a name and acquire a nationality is every child’s right, enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). The simplified birth registration programme is ensuring that millions of children under-five who are "invisible" in the nation's records, become ‘visible’”.

The funding for the programme, received from Canada, has facilitated the Government of Tanzania to establish a sustainable model of birth registration. The funding is contributing significantly to the development of an efficient Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System in the country.

Helen Fytche, Head of Cooperation and Senior Director (Development), High Commission of Canada in Tanzania said, “Canada is proud to provide over CAD$30 million in support of Tanzania’s under-five birth registration system which eliminates barriers to access between urban and rural, rich and poor, and boys and girls. Ensuring access to key services and rights, especially for women and girls, is a priority for Canada under its Feminist International Assistance Policy, as it contributes to eradicating poverty and building a more peaceful, more inclusive and more prosperous world. This project is a great example of innovative partnership - the Government of Tanzania, private sector and development partners have joined hands to design and roll-out an innovative process for the birth registration of over 5.4 million children since 2013. This will unlock children’s rights as citizens and is the first step in getting access to health services, education, and other key rights and protections.”





Tigo is supporting the initiative through innovative mobile technology, which ensures that birth registration data is uploaded and sent to a central database in real time. In addition, Tigo is also providing 1,350 smartphones, worth TZS 169 million, and free SMS to support the initiative.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Tigo’s Northern Zone Director, Henry Kinabo said, “We are committed to build the digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop our communities. With this innovation, Tigo is making positive and significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, this partnership portrays the role mobile service providers can play in addressing a pressing social need through application of their technology and expertise.”

