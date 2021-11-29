Decision on suspended EAC staff recruitment out today

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. A decision will be made here today on the suspended recruitment of the East African Community (EAC) staff.

The Council of Ministers, an authoritative EAC organ, will give a direction as to whether to continue with the exercise or not.

The much- awaited recruitment to fill hundreds of vacant posts in EAC organs and institutions was called off on October 14.

This was after over 15,000 applications by prospective candidates from all the six EAC partner states were received an shortlisted.

The secretariat said in a brief statement that the interviews that were to take place in the capitals of EAC states from October 18 were put on hold “to a later date that will be communicated accordingly”.

The issue will now top the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers which meets at the EAC headquarters here this morning.

The ministerial segment has been preceded by sessions of the senior officials from the partner states and that of the permanent/principal secretaries.

EAC Secretariat officials were tight-lipped on what they expected from the meeting on the suspended recruitment which at one point divided members of the bloc.

“What I am confirming is that the ministers will meet on Monday. One item on the agenda is staff recruitment,” affirmed one of them to The Citizen.

The EAC Council of Ministers, is a powerful organ of the Community with vested powers on recruitment of employees, enforcement of rules and budget.

Matters decided or approved by the Council, made up of ministers responsible for EAC Affairs, are forwarded to the Heads of State for endorsement.

Although this was to be the first major recruitment of the EAC staff for years, it had been mired in controversy particularly on some key posts.

There had also been allegations that some countries had been favoured at the expense of others for the 311 candidates shortlisted for the same slots of posts.

Among them is the post of Clerk for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) where a Tanzanian national scored higher in an interview.

Mr Said Othman Yakub defeated a Ugandan candidate, Mr Alex Lumumba Obatre, after garnering 193 marks against 180 marks scored by the latter during an interview held on September 27-28, 2021. This prompted Eala members from Uganda who were in Arusha for an Assembly sitting to call for a halt to the process, alleging some irregularities.

Other EAC member countries are reported to have some reservations, alleging that Tanzania and Kenya had been favoured because they had more short-listed candidates.

All in all, 84 Tanzanian nationals had been shortlisted for the vacant positions at the EAC out of a total of 311 cleared for the interviews.

When reached on the issue at the weekend, Dennis Namara, Ugandan lawmaker who tabled a Motion in the House to halt the process declined comment.

The last Clerk of the Assembly was Kenneth Madette from Uganda who retired two years ago.

He succeeded Justin Bundi from Kenya who served in the position until about a decade ago when his tenure ended.

Currently, Charles Kadonya, a Tanzanian, is the acting Eala Clerk. He is not among those who applied for the powerful post.