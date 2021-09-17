Defence minister Tax wants sensitization of technology

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax has urged the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee to sensitize use of technology in order catalyse development and maintenance of the country's security.

She was speaking at the closing of a weeklong capacity building training to the committee held at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) organized by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Closing the training, the first female Tanzania Defence minister said proper use of technology would catalyse development in the country.

"However, we are challenged to protect and make proper use of technology because misuse it could disrupt the country's peace, security and tranquillity," she said.

The former executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) said technology plays an important role in strengthening economic diplomacy and national security.

"Economic diplomacy and national security are inseparable, through which technology remains an important component in supporting people’s development and that of the country," she said.

She said her ministry will prioritize capacity building to the committee, pledging another capacity building in the near future to be organized by the ministry of Defence and National Service that will put into consideration tabled recommendations.

For his part, the committee's chairman Mussa Azan Zungu said the committee has recommended increased training, saying security was a broad and crosscutting issue that requires progressive and long term capacity building training.

September 10, 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated Dr Tax as MP before being elevated to the post of defence minister.

The appointment of Dr Tax who has accumulated vast experience in administration roles both locally and internationally aimed at filling the vacancy left by former docket minister the late Elias Kwandikwa who died on August 2, 2021.

Speaking after swearing in the new Defence minister, President Hassan said Dr Tax brings in her experience in security issues after her eight years of service in Sadc.

“She is not going to carry guns, weapons or artillery. Her task will be coordination and supervision of government policies in the ministry,” said the Head of State.