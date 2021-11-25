Denny Marandure appointed new Raha CEO

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a parent company for a local tech firm Raha Limited Tanzania has announced the appointment of Mr Denny Marandure as the new Chief Executive Officer for Raha Limited.

Before this appointment Mr Marandure worked at Liquid South Africa as Group Executive Cloud and Digital Sales and then subsequently as Group Executive Enterprise Sales.

In a statement Regional CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies, East Africa, Mr Adil El Youssef said, since 2014 when he joined the company Mr Marandure has proven his ability to take senior executive roles and with his vision, strategic thinking, leadership and energy he will be able to successfully drive Tanzania operations to newer heights of excellence.

"His proven track record with Liquid not only speaks of his dedication and efforts but also demonstrates his excellent management abilities to navigate through complex business eco-systems in Africa. I would like to wish Denny the best of luck from the entire group as he embarks on his new assignment in Tanzania," he said.

With over 27 years of experience in finance, analytics, business development and management, Marandure is a vastly experienced executive leader with wide-ranging global experience of providing value to large international global and dynamic Fortune 500 companies.

He has previously worked for multinational companies such as IBM USA, IBM South Africa, PWC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP), Verizon Communications LLC, ZOL Zimbabwe - the retail arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe.

Commenting on his appointment, Marandure said, “This is a really exciting time to join Raha and I am honoured to be taking on this leadership role where I can leverage my wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge that I have gained from working in dynamic markets such as the Unites States of America, South Africa and Zimbabwe,"

He added, " The business landscape in Tanzania is evolving rapidly with massive digitisation opportunities on the horizon, making it the right time to focus on holistic growth and overall business development in the country. Raha Limited has been at the forefront of bringing ground-breaking innovation and technological solutions to the people of Tanzania, I am honoured to have the baton passed on to me and look forward to being part of the team here,"

Raha Limited today serves over 1500 businesses as well as a growing number of retail customers with a range of connectivity solutions, including fibre, satellite, WiMAX and Wi-Fi all over Tanzania..