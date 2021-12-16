Diaspora body, TPSF eye closer collaboration

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Diaspora Hub (TDH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) for the purpose of strengthening diaspora participation in the investment sector and boosting their contribution to the country’s development.

Represented by a group of nearly 40 diaspora members, TDH’s investors plan to exploit areas of sisal processing, large-scale agriculture, mining, food processing, energy, fish farming and real estate.

Speaking yesterday TDH’s chairman Nassor Basalama said so far the diaspora investors have invested in sisal and fish farming in Tanga Region and are currently looking for an opportunity to venture into avocado agriculture in Njombe Region.

“Nearly Sh300 million has been invested in sisal and fish farming, while investors have promised to inject more millions of shillings in avocado farming,” he said.

From the MoU signing with the TPSF, the diaspora pledged to promote economic diplomacy through helping Tanzanians to study abroad, attracting more tourists and promoting online consultation systems for business and marketing opportunities. “Under the agreement, TDH would provide the technical support in key areas such as research, technology transfer, sustainability and business strategies,” said Mr Basalama.

TPSF’s executive director Francis Nanai said that the collaborative efforts between the two entities align with the government policy to promote foreign direct investments and trade.

“TPSF has gained new members and also as a country we had expanded the investment scope, this would also boost the access of capital from Tanzanians living abroad,” he said.

From the agreement, TPSF has taken the subject of diaspora as one of its key agenda for 2022 and will be providing constructive insight and share empirical experience on business investment and advocacy in Tanzania.

“This is also to enhance the role of the private sector in bringing about socio-economic development and growth in the country through attracting more investment to Tanzania,” said Mr Nanai.

He said, TPSF and TDH after strategic discussions on shared objectives and interests have chosen to continue to strengthen their collaboration by leveraging their collective resources to enhance private sector contribution.

TDH asserted that they would continue to pursue policies to develop links with Tanzanians abroad either through investment or sharing their skills, knowledge or financial power to empower development.