Diplomats attending Freeman Mbowe’s case warned

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has cautioned foreign diplomats to observe rules and procedures when they attend a case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe.

The reminder was to urge envoys to avoid violation of available laws and procedures, but the government said it had no intention of baring anyone from attending the case currently in a city court.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula issued the caution on Friday August 20, during her meeting with ambassadors representing foreign countries as well as heads of institutions and international organisations residing in the country.

Ms Mulamula called the meeting to brief envoys on what transpired during the 41st Summit of the heads of state of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) held between August 17 and 18, 2021 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Speaking during the event, Ms Mulamula said members of the diplomatic corps should take precautionary measures against the presence of Covid-19 and congestion of people at the court, advising them to follow up the case through other avenues including media reporting.

“My docket is obliged at assuring safety to members of the diplomatic corps residing in the country. However, recently some members have been seen at the court with- out following the laws, regulations and procedures governing diplomatic issues including informing a responsible docket,” reads part of the statement seen by The Citizen.

Reacting on the matter, the European Union Delegation to Tanzania said they have received the government’s caution to diplomatic corps, and that they were assessing the situation regarding their security.

“We attended the court hearing of a case facing a leader of the opposition political party Chadema, Mr Freeman Mbowe, because it is our prerogative as a mission to follow up on the political situation in the country,” the EU delegation said.

Supported by the Zambia envoy to Tanzania, Mr Benson Chali, the head of diplomatic corps, Dr Ahamada El Badaoui said security of ambassadors was a significant issue, urging those behind the matter to abide by the laws and procedures.

Ms Mulamula said the Sadc Summit of Heads of State resolved that vaccine manufacturers should be persuaded to issue permits for the production of jabs in developing countries in order to facilitate universal access at low prices.

“The Sadc Heads of State have also asked international financial institutions and developed countries to provide debt exemption or extend loan repayments until when the Covid-19 issue is addressed,” she said.

She said regarding Tanzania sending troops to Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique, the country has fully participated financially and by sending troops, saying the issue was important for the region and country’s security.