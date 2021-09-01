DNA profiling of ethinic groups in pipeline

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Society of Human Genetics (TSHG) disclosed yesterday that there was a plan of establishing a genetics data base by using representatives from all tribes in the country.

The move is expected help in understanding more on the genes makeup and diagnostic procedures.

According to the TSHG’s vice President, Dr Samson Kilaza, the plan was at an initial stage as they continue to collect endorsements, and that when it is ready for implementation, the public will be informed.

Speaking during press conference on the coming 13th conference of the African Society of Human Genetics, Dr Kilaza said the contents of the data will be definitely owned by the people involved and will not be used for any other reasons than medical purposes.

“We hoped to collect genetic data from all Tanzanian population, but it’s expensive that is why we decided to start first with a small sample consisting of representatives from all tribes in Tanzania which are estimated to be about 150,”he said.

Dr Kilaza said results of the data would help in more scientific researches, understanding of genetic makeup of people and diagnostics of rare diseases.

Pharmaceutical Microbiology expert from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Prof Raphael Sangeda, said this will also help to understand why certain diseases are prevalent in certain regions, or why people of certain genetic makeup are affected by certain diseases.

“So, we will be able to understand the association of a disease and where a person hails from,” he said.

Prof Sangeda also spoke on the importance of establishing more educational and training programmes to improve the genetic knowledge in the country due to its significance in scientific development and public health.

“We need more genetics experts in the country, thus it was imperative that the education ministry to establish specific curriculum and programmes for this study to influence more people to learn,” he said.

For his part, director of Inqaba Biotec East Africa Ltd Kenneth Mbwanji whose company supplies Tanzania with biotech equipment said apart from investing in education and getting more experts there is also a need to invest in medical equipment.

“We also need to establish good copyright systems for the new inventions from these scientific findings,” he said.

Conference of the African Society of Human Genetics is an annual event that takes place in different countries, but this will be first time to be held in Tanzanian and over 200 genetics experts and stakeholders are expected to join virtually.