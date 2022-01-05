Dodoma identifies key industrial site

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Dodoma city authorities have identified a prime site for the development of industries in efforts to woo more investors.

The peri-urban site at Nala along the Singida Road will be designated for new manufacturing industries: light, medium and heavy.

Nala,some 20km from the city centre, is also among the strategic areas earmarked for broader development of the new Dodoma.

“Under our masterplan, this is where investors are invited to set up industries,” said city planning officer Aisha Masanja.

She revealed this in Dar es Salaam recently during a meeting of Dodoma city officials with prospective investors in the commercial capital.

The meeting was organised under the aegis of Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), a body set up in 1991 to champion industrial manufacturing.

Ms Masanga further said that supply of utilities -- electricity and water -- to the area are being improved as are roads to ease accessibility.

The secured area has plots for those intending to set up a wide range of industries, including for those intending to install wind mills for power generation.

Others are vehicle assembling and machinery repairs points, pharmaceutical plants,textiles and food processing and packaging.

Additional space has also been set aside for large scale industries, notably for making steel and iron products and fertilizer manufacturing.

“The good thing with this site is that an investor does not have to go through brokers. You come straight to us,” remarked Leonard Machunde, an investment and marketing officer with the city.

He told CTI officials that efforts were being made to ensure that there was no bureaucracy in the acquisition of the plots by investors.

However, the economist could not reveal as to how many potential investors -- local and foreign -- have shown interest to open shop in Dodoma.

Recent major industrial investment in the fast-expanding Dodoma, though, is a fertilizer plant currently under construction at the same site.

It is being put up by a company based in Burundi called Intracom Fertilizer Limited at the cost of $180 million.

Upon its completion in August this year, the plant will employ about 3,000 people and will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tonnes of natural fertilizer a year.

This will boost the availability of fertilizer in the local market where the demand remains high.

Currently, Tanzania imports between 400,000 and 500,000 tonnes of fertilizer annually, approximately about 90 percent.

In all, about 851 hectares of land at Nala will be used for industrial development which, sources said, are to include milk and leather processing plants.

It is at the flat area northwest of the capital that a major lorry parking yard (5.8ha) will be built.

It is estimated that at least 200 lorries will use the facility a day while in transit to various destinations both within and outside the country.

According to a recent study, Dodoma has a potential for a host of processing plants for agricultural produce despite its poor rains.

Drought resistant crops such as sorghum, grapes, groundnuts, sunflower, pulses, cassava and sweet potatoes,among others, coped well.

Until recently, wine making was the leading industrial production. Since the government shift there, the city has seen a number of processing industries coming up.