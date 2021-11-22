Dodoma man who chopped off his genitals dies

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. A resident of Itolwa Village in Chemba District, Dodoma Region, Juma Juma (34) is no more.

He died due to an excessive blood loss after he chopped off his genitals with a razor blade on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Juma saw the genitals as helpless, saying they could no longer help him to satisfy his sexual desire after he got involved in a motor vehicle accident two weeks ago.

After chopping them off, he was rushed to Hamai Health Center in Chemba for treatment but on Sunday, November 21, 2021, he died, according to the chairman for Itolwa Village, Daudi Ally.

“This incident is the first of its kind to have occurred in our village. It has shocked us as people are debating Juma’s decision to do just what he did to himself,” he said.

Juma leaves behind a wife and three children.

