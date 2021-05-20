Don’t get intoxicated with oil, says President Museveni

He said there is money in the project so it is time for the money to be used to implement other things that are sustainable so that when oil reaches its limit the two countries will be at a different level of development.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has urged Tanzanians and Ugandans not to be intoxicated with the oil pipeline project whose implementation is set to start soon, but instead use the money to improve other sectors to grow economically.

President Museveni was speaking on May 20, 2021 during the signings of agreement Host Government on the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) at the State house in Dar es Salaam.

“I would like to urge the citizen of Uganda and Tanzania don’t be intoxicated with oil and gas and forget other sectors,”

“Others sectors such as commercial agriculture, industries, they will now be assisted by oil funds. Oil is exhaustible but agriculture is continuously and even tourism as long the environment is good, so we will use this exhaustible resource to improve other sustainable resources,” said President Museveni.

