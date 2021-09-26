Doris Mollel foundation donates Sh50 million gear for premature babies

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Simiyu. Maswa district hospital received machines and medical equipment worth more than Sh50 million for caring and nurturing premature babies.

The aid was donated by Doris Mollel foundation (DMF) in collaboration with various stakeholders including NCBA bank.

Among the medical equipment received were two respirator machines, hospital sheets, mattresses and grain grinding machine for new mothers who are taking care of their children so as to reduce time they spend going home and returning to hospitals.

“We have seen the importance of helping them here (Maswa) so that they will avoid the cost of taking them to Bugando Hospital (Mwanza),” said the director of the Foundation, Ms Doris Mollel.

NCBA Mwanza branch manager Doreen Lushiba said they have decided to help the children to reduce deaths due to lack of essential needs in care and treatment of premature babies and advised other stakeholders to join them.

“We have provided bed sheets in the maternity ward among other things, this is one way of giving back to the community and also part of supporting the government to improve health services,” said Lushiba.

The chief medical officer for Maswa, Dr Mporwa Dorati said the donation will help them because the hospital had a shortage of those equipment and the demand is high. According to him, in a month out of 25 born babies half are born premature. For her part, Dorica Willison, a mother of a premature baby who speaks on behalf of others said despite those aids the government should consider reducing charges for those children.