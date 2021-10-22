DPP drops 10 charges of economic sabotage on former NIDA boss, two others

By Fortune Francis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Public Prosecutions Director (DPP) Silvester Mwakitalu on Friday dropped 10 charges of economic sabotage including money laundering facing former director general of the National Identification Authority (Nida), Dickson Maimu and two other accused persons.

The two others whose charges have been dropped, including former Nida Transport Officer George Ntalima and Xavery Silverius famously known as Silverius Kayombo.

They were facing an economic sabotage case at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

Initially, the accused were facing 55 counts including that of occasioning a loss of Sh1.175 billion to the Government.

Senior state attorney Ladslaus Komanya has today on October 22, 2021 told the court’s Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi that the case facing the accused has come up for mention, but the Prosecution is intending to make some changes in the charge sheet of the accused.

The case has been adjourned until November 4, this year, when it will come up for another mention and the Prosecution will present a new charge sheet to the court against the accused.

In the case, the Prosecution has already closed its evidence after having called its 26 witnesses and submitting 45 exhibits.

Beside the trio, the other accused are former Nida business manager Aveln Momburi and former Nida Legal Director Sajina Raymond.