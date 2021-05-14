DPP drops economic crime charges against former MSD Director General

Prosecution then claimed that between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 while in Dar es Salaam and other areas within the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr Bwanakunu intentionally led a criminal gang.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam.The Kisutu Magistrate’s court has acquitted former Director General of Medical Store Department (MSD), Laurean Bwanakunu and former Logistical Director Byekwaso Tabura after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped charges against them.



The two were first arraigned on June 5, at the Kisutu Resident Magistate Court facing five charges of economic sabotage occasioning the department a Sh3.8 billion loss and Sh1.6 billion money laundering.



Prosecution then claimed that between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 while in Dar es Salaam and other areas within the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr Bwanakunu intentionally led a criminal gang.



In the second count committed between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019, the suspects occasioned Sh3.8 billion loss to MSD while at the department’s Keko offices.



It was also alleged in the third count that Mr Bwanakunu faced charges of abuse of power an offense claimed to have been committed at the MSD Keko offices between July 1, 2016 and June 30 2019.



“He intentionally violated the Public Procurement Act by increasing salary and allowance to MSD staffs without permission of the permanent secretary responsible for public services, therefore occasioning the department a Sh3 billion loss,” prosecution claimed then said.

In the fourth count the suspects are collectively accused for poor storage of medicines and medical supplies leading to damages, hence occasioning a loss of Sh85 million.



The suspects were collectively accused of Sh1.6 billion money laundering in the fifth count after receiving an advance payment that came from involvement in a criminal activity.