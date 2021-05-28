DPP drops economic sabotage case against 11 traders, they are re-arrested

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has dropped economic sabotage charges against 11 traders from Zanzibar, Ruvuma and Njombe, who were facing a single charge of transporting 20.24 kilograms of heroin.

The defendants have been acquitted under section 91(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), chapter 20, amended in 2002.

This decision was made after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) informed the Court that he had no intention of proceeding with the charges against the traders.

The accused were named as Silvanus Mkasanga (35) a resident of Ruvuma; Ally Fanga (42); Refati Omary (27) both residents of Zanzibar; Haruna Salum (33) a resident of Kimara and Godlister Mmambu (39) also a resident of Zanzibar.

Other accused are Frola Mamba(50) Kimara Temboni resident; Khamis Khamis(23) from Zanzibar; Yuela Muhangama(50) from Njombe; Justine Mnyarape (30) Njombe resident and Emanuel Mgene(38)and Mikidadi Nyangale(51) Kimara resident.

The verdict was handed down by the Court's Senior Resident Magistrate, Yusto Ruboroga, after prosecution filed the intention of not proceeding with the charges against them.

Earlier, the State Attorney, Faraja Ngukah told the court that the case was called for mention but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has no intention of proceeding with the case, so he has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against the accused.

After Ngukah’s statement, Judge Ruboroga said, the court has dismissed the charges to all defendants.

Also through that clause, DPP has the power to re-arrest and prosecute the accused.

However, shortly after the accused left the courtroom, they were arrested by the Police Officers and placed in custody.

After being taken into custody, they were later loaded into two vehicles that parked in the vicinity of the court and it is alleged that they were taken to Morogoro where they will be charged there.

In the primary case, the defendants were jointly charged with possession of 20.24 kilograms of heroin.