DPP’s office has collected Sh35.07billion from plea bargain

Dodoma. Tanzania's Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has on April 28 said that a total of Sh35.07 billion has been collected by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s office after the accused pleaded guilty.

He said the Ministry through the DPP’s office has continued to end criminal cases under the procedure of plea bargaining in accordance with the law of amendment of various laws number 11 of 2019.

He said in the period July 2020 to March 2021, a total of 192 cases were concluded that way.

According to Prof Kabudi a total of 243 people pleaded guilty and paid Sh35.07 billion as compensation and fines as result of economic crimes cases that were facing them.

“This is a continuous process and the money has been kept in a special account at the Bank of Tanzania,” he said



